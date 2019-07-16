Unseen footage of the London Bridge attacks

Video

For the first time, the BBC can show footage of the moment unarmed officers and members of the public came face to face with the three London Bridge attackers.

The footage was filmed by Paul Clarke, a member of the public who was at the scene of the attack.

Khuram Butt, Rachid Redouane, and Youssef Zaghba ploughed into pedestrians on the bridge before stabbing people at Borough Market. They killed eight people before they were shot dead by firearms officers.

This video was shown at both the inquest into the victims' deaths, and the inquest into the attackers' deaths which concluded that the three attackers were lawfully killed by the police.

The BBC's Home Affairs correspondent Daniel Sandford reports.