Westminster car crash
Westminster car crash: Salih Khater guilty of attempted murder

30-year-old Salih Khater from Birmingham was found guilty of attempted murder at the Old Bailey after a jury found he deliberately drove his car at cyclists and police officers near the Houses of Parliament in August 2018.

  • 17 Jul 2019