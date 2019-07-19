Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How far would you move to get social housing?
With a shortage of social housing in London, many homeless families are being offered homes hundreds of miles away.
Lavine chose to stay in London, but that means her family must live in her mum’s one-bedroom flat, while Ashleigh felt she had no choice but to move to Halifax in Yorkshire, to a town she’d never seen.
Now Ashleigh has used her experience to start Mums on a Mission, a support group that helps mothers through the fear and uncertainty of moving area.
-
19 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window