Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump: Johnson would do a 'great job' as PM
President Donald Trump has said Boris Johnson would do a "great job" as UK prime minister, if he wins the backing of Conservative Party members.
Members have been choosing between Mr Johnson and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, with the result of the vote due to be announced on Tuesday.
-
19 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window