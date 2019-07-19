Trump: Johnson would do a 'great job'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trump: Johnson would do a 'great job' as PM

President Donald Trump has said Boris Johnson would do a "great job" as UK prime minister, if he wins the backing of Conservative Party members.

Members have been choosing between Mr Johnson and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, with the result of the vote due to be announced on Tuesday.

  • 19 Jul 2019