Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nadiya Hussain: How I switch off
The cook, author and television presenter Nadiya Hussain guest edits BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour on 22 July 2019 as part of the programme's Takeover Week.
She chose "switching off" as one of the topics to be discussed on the programme. Here are Nadiya's top tips on how to relax.
-
22 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window