Manchester hit by tornado

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Manchester tornado: Footage captures swirling cloud
A tornado swept through Greater Manchester, damaging buildings and cars.
Dan Teasdale captured footage of the swirling cloud over the Tatton Park Flower Show.
-
20 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window