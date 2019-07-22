Harvey Proctor responds to Carl Beech verdict
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

He sought to destroy my reputation - Harvey Proctor

Former MP Harvey Proctor has responded to the conviction of a paedophile who made false allegations about him.

He was one of a number of public figures who were named in the untrue accusations of murder and child sexual abuse.

Carl Beech, 51, from Gloucester, was found guilty of 12 counts of perverting the course of justice and one of fraud.

  • 22 Jul 2019