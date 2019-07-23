Johnson's first speech as Tory party leader - in full
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Boris Johnson speech: In full

Boris Johnson has set out his stall after he beat Jeremy Hunt in the Conservative Party leadership contest.

The former London mayor, who will become prime minister tomorrow, vowed to energise the country.

Outgoing prime minister Theresa May congratulated Mr Johnson, promising him her "full support from the back benches".

Live coverage from BBC News.

  • 23 Jul 2019
Go to next video: 'Dude! We are going to energise the country'