Lightning captured across UK
Lightning strikes the UK during the night

Thunder storms swept across much of the UK on Tuesday night, ahead of possible record-breaking heat this week.

Houses in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, and Wrexham caught fire after being hit by lightning.

BBC Weather said there were about 48,000 lightning strikes overnight.

  • 24 Jul 2019
