Lightning captured across UK

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lightning strikes the UK during the night
Thunder storms swept across much of the UK on Tuesday night, ahead of possible record-breaking heat this week.
Houses in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, and Wrexham caught fire after being hit by lightning.
BBC Weather said there were about 48,000 lightning strikes overnight.
-
24 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window