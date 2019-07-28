Mum of teenage millionaire Fortnite gamer: 'We've had a nightmare...I've thrown an Xbox out'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mum of teenage millionaire Fortnite gaming champion wanted him to focus on his schoolwork
Lisa Dallman's fifteen year old son Jaden Ashman has just won half of $2.25 million (£1,817,000) in the Fortnite World Cup finals.
She says her son isn't very materialistic and will probably be happy to spend the money on eating takeaways while he plays his beloved games.
28 Jul 2019
