'We faced death threats for playing punk'

Fighting death threats for playing the music they love
Female or LGBT+ musicians and fans can often face discrimination in the punk scene.
In response, Punka, a queer punk night was set up in Bristol to give them a safe space to enjoy the music without intimidation.
The event's organiser says he wants to make diverse line-ups his priority.
Video journalist: Jonathan Holmes
10 Aug 2019
