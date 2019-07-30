'I stepped in to stop homophobic Pride rant'

Video

Police are investigating suspected homophobic abuse after footage of a woman shouting "shame on you, you shameless people" at a Pride march was shared online.

Steve Proctor, a steward at the event, tried to steer marchers away from the incident.

He speaks to the Victoria Derbyshire programme.

