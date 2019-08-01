What it's like going through a domestic abuse case

Video

In 2018, Kirsty reported her ex-boyfriend to the police for allegedly hitting her. The case went to court but the whole process would take nearly twelve months.

There were 1.2m domestic abuse crimes and incidents recorded by the police in England and Wales in the year to March 2018. There were 89,000 domestic abuse prosecutions and 68,000 convictions.

The government has said it is working to reform the victim contact scheme - including by introducing more frequent communication - and encouraging the take up of pre-trial therapy.

The BBC's Jeremy Cooke has been following Kirsty's complicated journey through the legal system.

If you've been affected by domestic violence, help and support is available via the BBC Action Line.