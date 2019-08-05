Media player
'I am DNA evidence of rape'
A woman conceived by rape wants her father to be brought to justice in a so-called "victimless prosecution", in one of the first cases of its kind, the BBC has learned.
"Vicky" says her mother was 13 when a family friend she claims was in his 30s raped her.
She says her birth is proof of the crime and wants DNA testing to convict her father of statutory rape.
