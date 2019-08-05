'I am DNA evidence of rape'

Video

A woman conceived by rape wants her father to be brought to justice in a so-called "victimless prosecution", in one of the first cases of its kind, the BBC has learned.

"Vicky" says her mother was 13 when a family friend she claims was in his 30s raped her.

She says her birth is proof of the crime and wants DNA testing to convict her father of statutory rape.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.