Repair work continues at Whaley Bridge dam

Work to prevent a dam in Derbyshire from bursting is continuing.

The water level at Toddbrook Reservoir near Whaley Bridge has been reduced, but the risk of collapse remains at a "critical level".

Firefighters are pumping water from the reservoir, and sandbags are still being dropped by RAF helicopters.

The Met Office has a yellow weather warning for the area on Sunday for thunderstorms and possible flooding.

