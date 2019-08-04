Heathrow strike 'selfishly' targeting families
A passenger who is still waiting to hear whether his flight will be affected by the strike at Heathrow Airport says the workers taking part are "selfish".

Paul Icklow is due to fly to Gibraltar on holiday on Tuesday morning.

He says workers should strike at a quieter time of year when children aren't on school holidays.

