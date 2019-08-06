Could Brexit change the taste of whisky?

Media player
How Brexit could change the taste of whisky
Whisky is one of the UK’s most important exports. Currently EU regulations require a product labelled 'whisky' or 'whiskey' must be aged for a minimum of three years.
A post-Brexit deal between the UK and the US might change this and open the way for younger products onto the market.
06 Aug 2019
