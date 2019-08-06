Media player
I'm walking the entire coastline of the UK
Christian Lewis is walking around the coastline of the UK to raise money for charity.
He began his journey in Swansea in 2017 with just a tent and some basic provisions.
Along the way he rescued a dog, Jet, who has since accompanied him on his journey.
The BBC Travel Show finds out more.
06 Aug 2019
