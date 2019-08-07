Media player
No-deal Brexit: The view from businesses
BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast asked businesses for their view on a no-deal Brexit - and what they had done to prepare.
From cottage owners to haulers and fishermen, listeners across the UK gave their perspective.
07 Aug 2019
