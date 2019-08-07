Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How would a no-deal Brexit affect your chicken dinner?
A no-deal Brexit is expected to affect the way all sorts of food products reach our dinner tables - including chicken.
But would leaving the EU without a deal cost poultry lovers more or less? The answer may depend on which type of chicken meat they like to eat.
BBC Business Correspondent Andy Verity explains.
07 Aug 2019
