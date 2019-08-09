Media player
The rise in political adverts on social media
Social media platforms have become the new campaign battlegrounds for UK political parties.
Adverts on sites like Facebook are increasingly being used by parties to target specific voters - but no one is regulating how it's done.
The BBC’s media editor Amol Rajan has been exploring the tactics and asks whether anything needs to change.
09 Aug 2019
