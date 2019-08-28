'Nightmares, insomnia' - the legacy of Helmand
Video

Helmand: Army survivors describe their legacy of trauma

The summer of 2009 was one of the bloodiest months for British forces in Helmand in Afghanistan - 108 military personnel lost their lives that year, and scores were left seriously injured.

Ten years on, and the war is still taking its toll on those who served there, and the families who lost loved ones.

