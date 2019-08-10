UK power cut was 'incredibly rare event'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
UK power cut: Disruption was 'incredibly rare event'
The power outage across England and Wales that left nearly one million people without electricity was an "incredibly rare event", in the words of the National Grid.
Operations director Duncan Burt said that it was caused by the "near simultaneous" loss of two large power stations, with power cuts caused by measures to protect the electricity supply.
10 Aug 2019
