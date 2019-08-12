'They offered me cash bonuses to continue gambling'

Video

In total, Amanda lost £633,000 from gambling. She made her last bet on the day she was made bankrupt.

She was in her fifties when she started betting on an online site called Jackpotjoy.

Amanda says whenever she lost a lot of money on the game they offered her free cash bonuses to continue gambling.

"It's horrific what I've done to myself... my children looked up to me and now I have blown their inheritance."

Jackpotjoy says it always acted in accordance with the relevant regulatory requirements and that it had encouraged Amanda to use responsible gambling tools.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem you can visit BBC Action Line.

