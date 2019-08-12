'It was worth busting my nose to meet Mo Salah'
When Liverpool fan Louis Fowler saw Mo Salah leave training, he ran into a lamp-post trying to get his attention.

He was taken home, only for his hero to arrive to check he was OK and pose for a photo.

  12 Aug 2019
