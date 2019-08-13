Children in care targeted by county lines gangs
Criminal gangs are targeting children in care, some as young as 12, in towns and cities many miles from home - the phenomenon known as county lines.

Police say they are struggling to deal with the scale of the problem.

Our special correspondent Ed Thomas reports.

  • 13 Aug 2019
