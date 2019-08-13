Boy, 7, killed by driver using hands-free phone
Seth Dixon was killed while crossing the road outside his home

Seven-year-old Seth Dixon was killed on the street outside his home in 2014 by a driver using a hands-free phone set.

However, because driving with a hands-free set is not illegal, the driver was charged with the lesser offence of careless driving and fined.

Seth's mother spoke to the Victoria Derbyshire programme about her views on the law.

