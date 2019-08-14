Media player
Meet the top flight footballers' tailor
Mo Adass is a master tailor whose clients include footballers from Liverpool FC.
He told Sport Africa's Isaac Fanin what they like and what it's like to work with them - and how a diamond suit would set you back.
14 Aug 2019
