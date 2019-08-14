Diamond and gold suit anyone?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Meet the top flight footballers' tailor

Mo Adass is a master tailor whose clients include footballers from Liverpool FC.

He told Sport Africa's Isaac Fanin what they like and what it's like to work with them - and how a diamond suit would set you back.

  • 14 Aug 2019
Go to next video: China's luxury hotel for dogs