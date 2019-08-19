Media player
Stop and search: What are your rights?
Boris Johnson has promised to expand stop and search powers.
Police forces across England and Wales will be able to carry out searches in designated areas without authorisation from a senior officer.
The law is different in Scotland and Northern Ireland, but for the rest of the UK what exactly are your rights?
Katrina Ffrench, from StopWatch, explains everything you need to know if stopped by an officer.
Presented by Radio 1 Newsbeat reporter Nesta McGregor
Filmed and edited by Samantha Everett and Tom Bateman
19 Aug 2019
These are external links and will open in a new window