PC death: Thames Valley Police officer killed in Berkshire
Aerial footage shows where PC Andrew Harper, of Thames Valley Police, was killed while attending a reported burglary.
Ten people have been arrested on suspicion of murder for the incident which happened on Thursday night.
16 Aug 2019
