Focus on Farming - Pygmy Goats
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Focus on Farming: Pygmy Goats - live webstream

Watch this webstream, from 1200BST-1400BST on 23 August, to see what life is like on a pygmy goat farm.

For more Focus on Farming content, visit our web page at www.bbc.co.uk/focusonfarming

  • 23 Aug 2019