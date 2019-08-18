Long watch: Life on a Northumberland sheep farm

Video

Around the world the price of wool has been falling, and some British farmers say it’s been difficult to make a profit.

So why do so many stay in the business? Jamie, Andrew and Angus Murray farm sheep on 2000 hectares at Sewingshields Farm in Northumberland. They show us the work involved on a typical day at shearing time, and discuss how the industry has changed over the years.

Filmed, Edited and Produced by Rachel Price