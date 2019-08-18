Didcot power station cooling towers demolished

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Didcot cooling towers demolished in a controlled explosion
Didcot A's 375ft (114.3m) high towers were brought down using explosive charges at 07:00 BST.
Minutes later, people in the area said they had suffered a power cut and an online tracker showed more than 2700 postcodes were affected.
The coal-fired station was turned off in 2013 after 43 years in service.
18 Aug 2019
