County lines and the children they exploit

County lines: Criminal gangs targeting children
The National Crime Agency says they are seeing increases in the "scale and scope of the threat" from county lines.
County lines is where urban drug gangs expand their markets for crack cocaine and heroin into smaller towns.
The BBC's special correspondent Ed Thomas spoke to addicts, police officers and those trying to care for the children exploited by the drugs gangs.
18 Aug 2019
