'Life in a shipping container is mental torture'
Thousands of children are growing up in converted shipping containers and office blocks in cramped conditions, a report from the Children's Commissioner has found.
Lulu Abu Baker has lived in this converted shipping container in west London with her four children for nine months.
21 Aug 2019
