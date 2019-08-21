'Life in container is mental torture'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Life in a shipping container is mental torture'

Thousands of children are growing up in converted shipping containers and office blocks in cramped conditions, a report from the Children's Commissioner has found.

Lulu Abu Baker has lived in this converted shipping container in west London with her four children for nine months.

Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.

  • 21 Aug 2019