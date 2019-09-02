The secret to writing a news theme tune
Video

Newsnight: The music behind the headlines

They may not be known for their music, but news programmes all have a distinct sound. So, how do you write music for a story that changes every day?

George Fenton has composed for numerous BBC news programmes and let us in to his studio ahead of the rebrand of BBC Newsnight.

Filmmaker: Stuart Denman

  • 02 Sep 2019
