Newsnight: The music behind the headlines
They may not be known for their music, but news programmes all have a distinct sound. So, how do you write music for a story that changes every day?
George Fenton has composed for numerous BBC news programmes and let us in to his studio ahead of the rebrand of BBC Newsnight.
Filmmaker: Stuart Denman
02 Sep 2019
