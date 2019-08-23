Flying with the Red Arrows over New York
Red Arrows display team fly over New York City

The Royal Air Force display team have flown over famous landmarks in New York City, including the Statue of Liberty.

The team, based at RAF Scampton, near Lincoln, are on a tour of North America to promote the UK, and will visit more than 25 cities across the continent.

