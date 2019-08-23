Flying with the Red Arrows over New York

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Red Arrows display team fly over New York City
The Royal Air Force display team have flown over famous landmarks in New York City, including the Statue of Liberty.
The team, based at RAF Scampton, near Lincoln, are on a tour of North America to promote the UK, and will visit more than 25 cities across the continent.
-
23 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window