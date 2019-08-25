BA passenger tried calling 'more than 200 times'
One BA customer says his honeymoon flight has been cancelled because of the upcoming strike - but he hasn't been able to speak to anyone from the airline.

Ben Pywell, from London, says he has tried calling BA more than 200 times.

  • 25 Aug 2019