Can broadband stop depopulation?
Video

Can broadband stop depopulation in the Outer Hebrides?

Grimsay, a three-mile-long rocky outcrop in the Outer Hebrides, has just a hundred households.

But it now has the best fibre broadband connections in the UK.

The people living there hope it will stimulate business in the region and recover the dwindling population.

  • 28 Aug 2019
