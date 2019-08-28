Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Can broadband stop depopulation in the Outer Hebrides?
Grimsay, a three-mile-long rocky outcrop in the Outer Hebrides, has just a hundred households.
But it now has the best fibre broadband connections in the UK.
The people living there hope it will stimulate business in the region and recover the dwindling population.
-
28 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window