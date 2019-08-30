Could you draw the Union Jack?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How much do these Brits know about the UK?
We invited 12 British citizens, six UK-born, and six newly-made to the Old Court Room in Wakefield Town for a test of all things British.
Becoming British is one of the most arduous and expensive citizenship processes in the world, and the Home Office is currently reviewing the process.
Home Editor Mark Easton reports.
-
30 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window