'People tell me I shouldn't be having sex'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'People tell me I shouldn't be having sex'

Aled Osborne is open about his HIV status, but faces abuse online from strangers on dating apps.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 29 Aug 2019