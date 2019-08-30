Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein: What we know and what we don't
Prince Andrew’s friendship with the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein has been in the headlines.
BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond looks at what we know - and what we don’t - about the relationship between the two men.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
30 Aug 2019
