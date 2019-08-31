Clashes in Glasgow following Govan demonstrations

Video

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon has condemned violence that broke out at an Irish Unity march in Glasgow as "utterly unacceptable".

Riot police, mounted officers, a helicopter and dog units were called in when the march in Govan was met by hundreds of counter protesters.

Glasgow City Council condemned "morons intent on bringing mayhem to the streets" and said it wanted fewer marches in the city.

