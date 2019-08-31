Thousands protest against Parliament suspension

Media player
Thousands protest against Boris Johnson's plans to suspend Parliament.
Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets in cities including Leeds, York and Belfast to protest against Boris Johnson's plans to suspend Parliament.
In London, Whitehall has been brought to a standstill, with protesters chanting "Boris Johnson, shame on you".
The prime minister's decision to prorogue Parliament prompted an angry backlash from MPs and opponents of a no-deal Brexit.
31 Aug 2019
