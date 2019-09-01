Media player
Queues and confusion in Assam
People have been queuing across the Indian state of Assam to check if their name is on the National Register of Citizens.
India has published the final version of a list which effectively strips about 1.9 million people in the north-eastern state of their citizenship.
Families have been required to provide documentation to show their lineage, with those who cannot prove their citizenship deemed illegal foreigners.
01 Sep 2019
