Barbara Windsor delivers dementia petition to PM
Barbara Windsor and her husband visited Downing Street on behalf of the Alzheimer's Society for a meeting with the Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Dame Barbara, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2014, is an ambassadors for the Alzheimer's Society and presented a petition highlighting concerns over dementia care.

  • 02 Sep 2019
