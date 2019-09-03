Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: Putney and Yorkshire voters express frustration
Voters in Putney and Wakefield, West Yorkshire, have expressed their views on a possible general election.
MPs will vote tonight on whether to stop a no-deal Brexit. In such a case, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will call a general election for 14 October.
The government currently has no working majority in Parliament.
-
03 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window