Sir Oliver Letwin: 'He will throw himself into the abyss'
Conservative Sir Oliver Letwin has discussed the government's willingness to lead the country into a no-deal Brexit saying that the PM's plan is "not a credible negotiating strategy".
Opening the debate in the Brexit Commons showdown, Sir Oliver said the government has not produced a "single indication" that it has "a viable proposal to replace the backstop" that would be acceptable to the EU.
03 Sep 2019
