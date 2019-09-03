'He will throw himself into the abyss'
Sir Oliver Letwin: 'He will throw himself into the abyss'

Conservative Sir Oliver Letwin has discussed the government's willingness to lead the country into a no-deal Brexit saying that the PM's plan is "not a credible negotiating strategy".

Opening the debate in the Brexit Commons showdown, Sir Oliver said the government has not produced a "single indication" that it has "a viable proposal to replace the backstop" that would be acceptable to the EU.

  • 03 Sep 2019
