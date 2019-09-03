Prince Harry: 'we can all do better'
Prince Harry on conservation crisis: 'We can all do better'

The Duke of Sussex discussed how overwhelming the scale of the conservation crisis can be at the launch of an eco-tourism project in Amsterdam.

He added that "we can't dismiss the idea of trying to do something just because we can't do everything".

