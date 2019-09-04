Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Shane Warne on Brexit: 'Get on with it'
Shane Warne has said that the UK should just "get on with" Brexit, telling the Today programme: "Boris is good, everyone's great, it's a great country".
Asked if the Ashes could be a distraction from Brexit, the former Australian leg-spinner said that as an "outsider" he was amused by suggestions "people didn't know what they were voting for" in the 2016 EU referendum.
He spoke to Today ahead of the fourth Ashes Test, in a week where the government is taking on the Commons over no-deal Brexit and a possible general election.
-
04 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window